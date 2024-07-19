Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

Tue Jul 30, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Silver Sluggers - Join our exclusive membership program for baseball fans 55 and over! Enjoy baseball bingo, special offers and discounts, AND MORE! Presented by Progressive Medical Research Breast Cancer Awareness - The Tortugas honor families and friends of those who have fought and continue to fight their battle with Breast Cancer. The players will don special jerseys featuring names of local survivors and fighters of the disease.