07.19 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
Fri Jul 19, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL
07.20 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
Sat Jul 20, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Bark in the Park - The Tortugas let the dogs out! For an additional $3, your pup can join in on the fun with a pup pass. No limitations on seating.
07.21 / 9:00 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Palm Beach Cardinals
Sun Jul 21, 2024 5:00PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Shelldon's Family Fun Pack
07.30 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Tue Jul 30, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Silver Sluggers - Join our exclusive membership program for baseball fans 55 and over! Enjoy baseball bingo, special offers and discounts, AND MORE! Presented by Progressive Medical Research Breast Cancer Awareness - The Tortugas honor families and friends of those who have fought and continue to fight their battle with Breast Cancer. The players will don special jerseys featuring names of local survivors and fighters of the disease.
07.31 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Wed Jul 31, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Belly Buster Wednesdays - Come hungry and bring your appetite! Join us for all you care to eat Little Caesar's Pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and popcorn! All of this included for a $6 upgrade! Presented by Little Caesar's Pizza
08.01 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Thu Aug 1, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Taps and Tacos - Thursdays newest look has your taste buds ready for something new! Join us for our rotating taco specials and half-price draft beers and sodas! Presented by Bud Light
08.02 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Fri Aug 2, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL
08.03 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Sat Aug 3, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL
08.04 / 9:00 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
Sun Aug 4, 2024 5:00PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL
08.13 / 10:30 PM
Daytona Tortugas vs. St. Lucie Mets
Tue Aug 13, 2024 6:35PM Radiology Associates Field At Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL Silver Sluggers - Join our exclusive membership program for baseball fans 55 and over! Enjoy baseball bingo, special offers and discounts, AND MORE! Presented by Progressive Medical Research Breast Cancer Awareness - The Tortugas honor families and friends of those who have fought and continue to fight their battle with Breast Cancer. The players will don special jerseys featuring names of local survivors and fighters of the disease.